17 incidents of thieves targeting commercial vans in west Suffolk

There has been a spate of thefts from commercial vehicles in west Suffolk - Credit: Archant

There have been 17 incidents of thieves targeting commercial vans in the West Suffolk area in the past weeks.

From Monday, July 25 to Wednesday, August 3, the incidents were reported in Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Haverhill and Cavendish.

According to Suffolk police, 15 of the incidents saw actual thefts from vehicles and in all cases a variety of power tools and DIY equipment were taken, while the other two incidents saw interference with the vehicles.

All of the crimes took place overnight and in five of the incidents the lock of the vehicle had been drilled before the items were taken.

Police said enquiries into the crimes are ongoing and the incidents are being linked.

Sgt Luke Allard, of Stowmarket police, said: "The effects of these crimes are significant and have huge impacts on victims, businesses and their families.

"We would like to encourage people to report suspicious activity, remain vigilant and revisit the security in place around their vans and tools.

"If possible, work equipment, expensive tools and any other valuables should also be removed and left in a secure location elsewhere. Keep note of the serial numbers of your tools, or engrave them to ensure they are identifiable as yours."

Police are advising anyone who is offered tools in suspicious or sees suspicious activity to contact the force via 101.