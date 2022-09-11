Mum sold drugs to undercover police at her home

A confiscation hearing for a Colchester woman who was jailed earlier this year for being involved in the supply of drugs has been adjourned until next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (September 9) for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act via a prison video link was 31-year-old Theresa Donovan, of Magdalen Green, Colchester.

She had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis and possessing criminal property and was jailed for three years and eight months.

At her sentencing hearing in July, the court heard that two undercover officers purchased drugs from Donovan at her home while her two children were present.

She told the officers she could also get them stolen goods as she “had a robber” who could “get her stuff from Fenwick”.

Sentencing Donovan in July, Judge Martyn Levett said her home had been transformed into a “drug dealer’s den, well stocked with cocaine and cannabis”.

He said her children could “quite easily” have ingested drugs at the property, leading to a risk of death.

Judge Levett adjourned the hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act until September 30 to allow Donovan to be legally represented.