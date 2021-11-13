Breaking
Man arrested after attempted sex attack in Elveden
Published: 1:53 PM November 13, 2021
Updated: 1:57 PM November 13, 2021
A man has been arrested after the attempted sexual assault of a young woman in Elveden on Tuesday.
Yesterday (Friday, November 12) Suffolk police detectives arrested a man in his 30s from Thetford on suspicion of sexual assault.
He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre and will be questioned by detectives investigating the incident.
