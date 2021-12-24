Man caught producing cannabis is jailed

A man caught producing cannabis by police has been jailed for two years.

Remigijus Ruzgus, 44, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for sentence on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B at an earlier hearing.

It was the third attempt to sentence Ruzgus, of Carraway Road, Thetford, after two previous hearings had been adjourned.

He first appeared for sentence on November 17, but that hearing was adjourned to allow Ruzgus to seek legal representation.

Then on December 2, Recorder Graham Huston adjourned the hearing to allow a probation report to be prepared on Ruzgus.

Judge David Pugh, who previously warned Ruzgus that he was facing immediate imprisonment at the November hearing, jailed him for two years.

Ruzgus, who does not speak English and was aided by a Russian interpreter, was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge.