Man faces jail for producing cannabis
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A man who admitted producing cannabis has been told by a judge it is "highly likely" he will go to prison when sentenced.
Remigijus Ruzgus, 44, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court having previously pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B before magistrates.
Ruzgus, of Carraway Road, Thetford, who wore a black hooded top in the dock, was due to be sentenced on Wednesday but did not have legal representation at the hearing.
Judge David Pugh told Ruzgus: "The prosecution place this in a sentencing category with a starting point of four years' imprisonment before any credit is given for your guilty plea.
"It is highly likely that you will be sent to immediate custody."
After hearing from the judge, Ruzgus, who spoke through a Russian interpreter, said he did want legal representation.
Judge Pugh adjourned the sentence until December 2 for Ruzgus to obtain a lawyer and granted him conditional bail.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup
- 2 Suffolk railway bridge is the most bashed in Britain
- 3 Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36
- 4 Giant used car 'super centre' earmarked for Suffolk
- 5 'It's a sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best set to close
- 6 Jobs-creating project for old Suffolk airfield site set for refusal
- 7 'Christmas cannot be cancelled again' - Suffolk festive market to go ahead
- 8 Watch more than a thousand huskies run through Rendlesham Forest
- 9 Former Norfolk teacher jailed after sex assault on pupil
- 10 Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman