Man faces jail for producing cannabis

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 11:30 AM November 17, 2021
ipswich crown court

Remigijus Ruzgus is facing prison for producing cannabis - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man who admitted producing cannabis has been told by a judge it is "highly likely" he will go to prison when sentenced. 

Remigijus Ruzgus, 44, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court having previously pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug of class B before magistrates. 

Ruzgus, of Carraway Road, Thetford, who wore a black hooded top in the dock, was due to be sentenced on Wednesday but did not have legal representation at the hearing. 

Judge David Pugh told Ruzgus: "The prosecution place this in a sentencing category with a starting point of four years' imprisonment before any credit is given for your guilty plea. 

"It is highly likely that you will be sent to immediate custody." 

After hearing from the judge, Ruzgus, who spoke through a Russian interpreter, said he did want legal representation. 

Judge Pugh adjourned the sentence until December 2 for Ruzgus to obtain a lawyer and granted him conditional bail. 

Ipswich Crown Court
Thetford News

