'Dishonest to the core' burglar jailed for four years

﻿A man who committed a string of burglaries and thefts across Suffolk and Norfolk involving stolen property worth thousands of pounds has been jailed for more than four years.

Judge Emma Peters described Michael Shrigley as “dishonest to the core" during his sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

Michael Shrigley was jailed for 51 months at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Shrigley, of no fixed address but from the Thetford area, admitted three offences of handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, going equipped for theft, fraud, four burglaries and five thefts from cars.

Many of the offences were committed between January and March last year.

He also asked for nine offences to be considered including five offences of burglary, three offences of theft and one offence of fraud.

The court heard that the stolen property involved in the offences to be considered was worth more than £13,000.

Shrigley, who has more than 100 previous convictions, was jailed for a total of four year and three months and banned from during for four years and one month.

He was also made the subject of a ten year criminal behaviour order.

The 39-year-old was also involved in a 22 mile police chase during in which he drove at two police cars.

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( January 14) said the dangerous driving related to Shrigley being involved in a 22 mile police chase while he was behind the wheel of a Mercedes.

During the pursuit he had driven at two police cars and had broken the speed limit in 30mph and 60mph speed limits.

He had also driven on the wrong side of the road and had braked and skidded.

The burglaries included the theft of two pedal cycles from Greshams School in Norfolk, a burglary at a house which was being renovated in Holt, four burglaries at The Works in Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Dereham and Thetford during which safes were broken into or stolen and a burglary at a property in Cemetery Road, Lakenheath.

Juliet Donovan for Shrigley said he had committed the offences at a time when he was unemployed and homeless.

She said Shrigley, who is a qualified roofer and decorator, was remorseful.

Benjamin Cook, from Thetford, was jailed for 46 weeks at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Also before the court was Benjamin Cook, 28, of Mother Julian Close, Thetford, who admitted four offences of theft, two offences of fraud and burglary at Popworks in Mildenhall during which a van was stolen.

He was jailed for 46 weeks and made the subject of a five year criminal behaviour order.

Jane Oldfield for Cook said he’d committed the offences while he was homeless and struggling to find money for food.