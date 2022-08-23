Car rolls down hill after thief takes off handbrake in east Suffolk village

A thief removed the handbrake of a car in Bramfield near Halesworth, causing it to roll down the road - Credit: Google Maps

A car was left rolling down a hill after a thief took off the handbrake in an east Suffolk village.

The incident happened Pitmans Grove in Bramfield, near Halesworth, between 10pm on Monday and 7.30am on Tuesday.

A Vauxhall vehicle parked in the road was entered and the glovebox was searched.

The handbrake was taken off, which allowed the vehicle to roll down the road.

No damage was caused to the vehicle and nothing was stolen from within.

Also in Bramfield, an unknown person sprayed the headlights of a Citroen vehicle which was parked in The Street, causing damage.

Anyone who has any information about these incidents is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/54220/22 for Pitmans Grove and 37/54192/22 for The Street.