News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Mother's heartbreak at theft of statue from daughter's grave

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:00 PM March 29, 2022
The fairy statue stolen from the grave of Bury resident Frances Emms

The fairy statue stolen from the grave of Bury resident Frances Emms - Credit: Geraldine Parsley

A mother is appealing for the return of a statue that was stolen from the grave of her daughter, who died from cancer aged 42. 

Geraldine Parsley bought the statue of a fairy for the grave of her daughter Frances Emms at Risby Crematorium, but recently found that the bronze ornament had been stolen. 

The Bury St Edmunds resident died ten years ago from pancreatic cancer and her mother had bought the 2ft 6ins high statue to adorn her grave, which shows a young girl with a bird in her hands. 

The statue was bought as a Christmas present for her daughter last year. 

Mrs Parsley said: “How heartbroken and disgusted we were to think that someone could sink so low as to steal it, or anything, from a grave.” 

Suffolk
Bury St Edmunds News
A14 Suffolk News

Don't Miss

This town cottage in Southwold is on the market for £1 million

Suffolk Live News

Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The Notcutts awards

Garden centre's staff are celebrated at awards

Dominic Bareham

person
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna punches the air in celebration after his side had secured a 1-0

Ipswich Town vs Plymouth Argyle | Match reaction

'Potentially a powerful football club' - McKenna on Plymouth win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Land off Barking Road in Needham Market where plans have been lodged for 279 homes

Planning

Conservation group concerned new 279 homes plans will create 'new village'

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon