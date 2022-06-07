Thieves steal jewellery after smashing door at Suffolk home

Thieves broke into a home in Parkside in Haverhill, taking a number of valuables - Credit: Google Maps

Burglars have smashed open the doors of a Suffolk home and stolen jewellery and coins.

The incident happened overnight between Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 at a home in Parkside in Haverhill.

An unknown number of thieves gained entry to the rear of the home by smashing the French doors.

After a search, it was found that jewellery and coins were stolen.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/32829/22.

