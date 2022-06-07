Thieves steal jewellery after smashing door at Suffolk home
Published: 12:07 PM June 7, 2022
Updated: 12:26 PM June 7, 2022
Burglars have smashed open the doors of a Suffolk home and stolen jewellery and coins.
The incident happened overnight between Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 at a home in Parkside in Haverhill.
An unknown number of thieves gained entry to the rear of the home by smashing the French doors.
After a search, it was found that jewellery and coins were stolen.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/32829/22.
