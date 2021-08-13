Prison lifer slashes fellow inmate with tin lid in gruesome attack
Jane Hunt
A violent prisoner who is serving two life sentences has been given a further jail term for attacking a fellow inmate at a Suffolk prison with a tin lid.
Sentencing Thomas McMurray, Judge Emma Peters described him as “dangerous” and said his previous convictions included stabbing a woman in the eye with a pair of scissors and stabbing another prisoner in the neck because he would not turn down his music.
Ipswich Crown Court heard that in July 2019 McMurray, who was serving two life sentences, had attacked another inmate in the exercise yard of HMP Warren Hill, in Hollesley, near Woodbridge.
He had initially punched the man before slashing his face, legs and arm with a tin lid causing cuts.
McMurray, 53, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was jailed for four years and eight months with an extended licence period of five years.
Kevin Toomey, for McMurray, said his client had previously complained to prison staff about bullying by the victim.
He said McMurray had attacked the victim with a tin lid after he had taunted him while he was working in the prison kitchen.
