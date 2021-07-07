Former Suffolk prisoner may face third life sentence for violent assault in custody

Published: 3:01 PM July 7, 2021

A man serving a second life sentence could be facing a third maximum term in jail for a violent assault while imprisoned in Suffolk.

Thomas McMurray appeared in custody at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The 53-year-old is due to be sentenced for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm while serving at HMP Warren Hill, a category C prison, in Hollesley, near Woodbridge, on July 1, 2019.

The case had been listed for sentence on April 26, but was adjourned by Judge Emma Peters in order to obtain a psychiatric report.

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said efforts were still ongoing to obtain the report.

The court heard that McMurray was currently serving his second of two life sentences at Swaleside high security prison, in Kent.

Recorder William Hansen said it would be wrong to proceed to sentencing without first considering the report.

"Given the enquiry has been made, it seems to me it should be followed up," he added.

Sentencing was adjourned until August 12 at the same court.