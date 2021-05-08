Man to face trail over A120 road death

Published: 8:00 AM May 8, 2021

A trial will take place of a man accused of causing the death of a 23-year-old Harwich man by dangerous driving.

Aironas Gzimaila died in a crash on the A120 between Ramsey and Parkeston in March 2018.

Mr Gzimaila, from Harwich, was driving a Ford Fiesta which collided with a Vauxhall Corsa.

He died at the scene.

Thomas Treadwell, 29, of Langdon Hills, Basildon, has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and his trial, which is expected to last eight days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.