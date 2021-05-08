News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man to face trail over A120 road death

Author Picture Icon

Natalie Sadler

Published: 8:00 AM May 8, 2021   
Bronnagh Brannigan was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A trial will take place of a man accused of causing the death of a 23-year-old Harwich man by dangerous driving.

Aironas Gzimaila died in a crash on the A120 between Ramsey and Parkeston in March 2018.

Mr Gzimaila, from Harwich, was driving a Ford Fiesta which collided with a Vauxhall Corsa.

He died at the scene.

Thomas Treadwell, 29, of Langdon Hills, Basildon, has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and his trial, which is expected to last eight days, will take place at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Ipswich Crown Court
Essex News

