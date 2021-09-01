Van stolen containing Callaway golf clubs

Published: 5:14 PM September 1, 2021

The van was taken from Uplands Road - Credit: Google Maps

A van containing sentimentally valuable golf clubs has been stolen from a Suffolk village.

The theft took place at some point between Tuesday, August 31 at 8.30pm and Wednesday, September 1 at 8.15am outside a property on Uplands Road in Thorpeness.

A van, a blue Vauxhall Vivaro - with the registration NW03 BUY - was stolen during the incident.

The van has quite a distinctive large metal roof rack on it. There are two scratches on the left side and a split in the wheel cover.

The owners says it had very little fuel in so the vehicle may have stopped at a petrol station to refuel.

You may also want to watch:

A bag of golf clubs were in the van. They were Callaway clubs - 15 in all, in a black bag, and included amongst them a G5 Ping driver club .

There was also a gold tag from Turnbury golf school in Scotland.

The golf clubs have sentimental value to the victim as they belong to his deceased father.

Anyone who has witnessed the van, knows of its whereabouts or saw any suspicious activity overnight should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number: 37/48203/21.



