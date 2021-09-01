Van stolen containing Callaway golf clubs
- Credit: Google Maps
A van containing sentimentally valuable golf clubs has been stolen from a Suffolk village.
The theft took place at some point between Tuesday, August 31 at 8.30pm and Wednesday, September 1 at 8.15am outside a property on Uplands Road in Thorpeness.
A van, a blue Vauxhall Vivaro - with the registration NW03 BUY - was stolen during the incident.
The van has quite a distinctive large metal roof rack on it. There are two scratches on the left side and a split in the wheel cover.
The owners says it had very little fuel in so the vehicle may have stopped at a petrol station to refuel.
You may also want to watch:
A bag of golf clubs were in the van. They were Callaway clubs - 15 in all, in a black bag, and included amongst them a G5 Ping driver club .
There was also a gold tag from Turnbury golf school in Scotland.
Most Read
- 1 Two Suffolk towns and one village ranked among best in UK for visitors
- 2 Town set to sign Morsy before deadline shuts
- 3 Town complete deal for Cook's captain Morsy
- 4 Supermodel Claudia Schiffer applies for changes to Suffolk home
- 5 Deadline Day Recap: Celina and Morsy sign to complete Town's business
- 6 Championship side show interest in Town youngster Baggott
- 7 How Ipswich Town are pushing EFL squad rules to the limit after summer recruitment drive
- 8 The transfer window is shut - so are Town better, and who will play?
- 9 Demolition Man's cull, 19 signings and sagas galore - how the most hectic transfer window in Ipswich Town history played out
- 10 Ashton's message to Ipswich Town fans at end of summer transfer business
The golf clubs have sentimental value to the victim as they belong to his deceased father.
Anyone who has witnessed the van, knows of its whereabouts or saw any suspicious activity overnight should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number: 37/48203/21.