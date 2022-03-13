Three teenagers arrested after pedestrians and cars shot at with BB guns

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm of imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence - Credit: Archant

Three teenage boys have been arrested after vehicles and pedestrians were shot at with a BB gun in Colchester.

Officers from Essex Police were contacted at about 8.20pm last night, Saturday, March 12, by a member of the public who appeared to have been hit by a BB pellet fired from the roof of a shop in Eld Lane.

It is believed that several passing vehicles and pedestrians may also have been struck but may not have realised what had hit them.

Officers promptly arrived at the scene and made the arrests.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Three teenage boys - two aged 17 and one aged 18 - were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm of imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence."

All three remain in custody.

Detectives from Colchester CID are now investigating the incident but would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area of Eld Lane - in particular the Queen Street end of Eld Lane - who may have suffered minor injuries or damage to vehicles or clothing and may not have realised what had caused it.

Any witnesses should contact Essex Police by ringing 101 and quoting the incident number 1201 of Saturday, March 12.

Alternatively you can also submit a report online or by using Essex Police's ‘live chat’ button in the bottom right of their homepage.



