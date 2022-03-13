Three teenagers arrested after pedestrians and cars shot at with BB guns
- Credit: Archant
Three teenage boys have been arrested after vehicles and pedestrians were shot at with a BB gun in Colchester.
Officers from Essex Police were contacted at about 8.20pm last night, Saturday, March 12, by a member of the public who appeared to have been hit by a BB pellet fired from the roof of a shop in Eld Lane.
It is believed that several passing vehicles and pedestrians may also have been struck but may not have realised what had hit them.
Officers promptly arrived at the scene and made the arrests.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Three teenage boys - two aged 17 and one aged 18 - were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm of imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence."
All three remain in custody.
Detectives from Colchester CID are now investigating the incident but would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area of Eld Lane - in particular the Queen Street end of Eld Lane - who may have suffered minor injuries or damage to vehicles or clothing and may not have realised what had caused it.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Injuries strike again as Town draw
- 2 Further bird flu detection confirmed around Suffolk village
- 3 'VAR gives it as a goal' - McKenna on Portsmouth stalemate
- 4 5 routes that make Suffolk the best place for a spring walk
- 5 Jamal Edwards ‘did not see similarity' between Sheeran song and other track
- 6 McKenna on Morsy and Jackson injuries
- 7 Pensioner jailed for sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl
- 8 Why the offside laws say Town's late disallowed goal against Portsmouth should have stood
- 9 Woman in 80s taken to hospital following collision
- 10 £800k is forfeited after being seized from group of men at Stansted Airport
Any witnesses should contact Essex Police by ringing 101 and quoting the incident number 1201 of Saturday, March 12.
Alternatively you can also submit a report online or by using Essex Police's ‘live chat’ button in the bottom right of their homepage.