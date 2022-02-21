Three men arrested after late night altercation in Sudbury town centre

Three men have been arrested following a fight in Sudbury town centre on Saturday night.

Police were called to the incident at 12.55am on Sunday (February 20) by the ambulance service, which had been called to treat an injured man.

Two men were found, one of who had sustained a puncture wound to the abdomen, while the other had a laceration to his hip and an eye injury.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which were not deemed life-threatening or life-changing.

Police enquiries found the men had been involved in an altercation with three other men in King Street at some point between 12am and 12.50am – a short while before the ambulance was called.

One of the other three men was later found to have also been taken to hospital for treatment, as he had sustained serious injuries to his face.

This afternoon (February 21) police arrested three men on suspicion of violent disorder.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

All parties involved are understood to be known to each other, and there is not thought to be a wider risk to the public.

Suffolk police are asking any potential witnesses to contact West Suffolk CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre quoting incident number 10777/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.