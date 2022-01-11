Woman, 64, arrested and 17 bags of suspected cocaine seized by police

Three people have been arrested after two vehicles were stopped in Colchester and Clacton - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three people were arrested and 17 bags of suspected cocaine were seized last night as part of a crack down on "high harm" crime in Essex.

Specialist officers from Essex Police's Operation Support Group (OSG) stopped a car which they believed to be involved with the supply of drugs in Colchester late last night.

During a search, 17 bags of what Essex Police believe to be cocaine were found in the car. Officers later discovered the car was also uninsured.

A 21-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

He remains in custody this morning and was also reported for driving without insurance.

Specialist officers on patrol in Clacton stopped a vehicle which they believed to believed to be linked to theft and anti-social behaviour.

When officers searched the vehicle they found £700 worth of items that they suspect have been stolen from shops in Clacton.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 64-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of theft.

"She has been released under investigation.

"A 47-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of theft and driving without insurance.

"She has been released on bail until next month."

Chief Inspector Darren Deex, who heads up OSG, said: “The team continue to play its part in tackling crime which is causing high harm within our communities.

“Our officers are out on the streets of Essex 24 hours a day, seven days a week to protect the public, detect crime and catch criminals.

“But so much of our work is made possible by you — the public — who continue to report issues and suspicions to us.

"All of that feeds into how we work so please continue to do so.”

