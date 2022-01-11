News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Woman, 64, arrested and 17 bags of suspected cocaine seized by police

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:51 AM January 11, 2022
File picture of handcuffs being applied

Three people have been arrested after two vehicles were stopped in Colchester and Clacton - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three people were arrested and 17 bags of suspected cocaine were seized last night as part of a crack down on "high harm" crime in Essex. 

Specialist officers from Essex Police's Operation Support Group (OSG) stopped a car which they believed to be involved with the supply of drugs in Colchester late last night. 

During a search, 17 bags of what Essex Police believe to be cocaine were found in the car. Officers later discovered the car was also uninsured. 

A 21-year-old man from Colchester was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. 

He remains in custody this morning and was also reported for driving without insurance.

Specialist officers on patrol in Clacton stopped a vehicle which they believed to believed to be linked to theft and anti-social behaviour. 

When officers searched the vehicle they found £700 worth of items that they suspect have been stolen from shops in Clacton. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Brighton trigger Walton recall but keeper could remain with Town
  2. 2 Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student from near Sudbury
  3. 3 Young artist 'overwhelmed' by response to Ed Sheeran portrait
  1. 4 Aerial photos show progress as restaurants and farm shop built at services
  2. 5 'Hurtful and sad': Anger as nursery broken into and children's work trashed
  3. 6 Person dies after being hit by train between Bury St Edmunds and Ely
  4. 7 Cyclist dies after crash involving car as man arrested
  5. 8 Man found with indecent pictures and films of children 'will lose job'
  6. 9 Walton? Hladky? Or someone new? How Town's goalkeeping situation could play out during January window
  7. 10 New Woodbridge restaurant wants to show films and sell alcohol

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "A 64-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of theft.

"She has been released under investigation.

"A 47-year-old woman from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of theft and driving without insurance.

"She has been released on bail until next month."

Chief Inspector Darren Deex, who heads up OSG, said: “The team continue to play its part in tackling crime which is causing high harm within our communities.

“Our officers are out on the streets of Essex 24 hours a day, seven days a week to protect the public, detect crime and catch criminals.

“But so much of our work is made possible by you — the public — who continue to report issues and suspicions to us.

"All of that feeds into how we work so please continue to do so.”

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Essex Live News
Essex Police
Colchester News
Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A kind stranger helped a mum-of-four on St Margaret's Road in Lowestoft.

"I was helpless": Mum-of-four in search for kind stranger that saved day

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Shoppers hit Ipswich High Street on the Monday November 2nd ahead of the second national lockdown.

Coronavirus

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid rates in Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns celebrates at Gillingham.

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Gills have no answer to excellent Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna at Gillingham.

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town

'We can't get ahead of ourselves' - McKenna on 4-0 win at Gillingham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon