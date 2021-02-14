Three arrested after triple car collision in Colchester

Published: 6:08 PM February 14, 2021 Updated: 6:56 PM February 14, 2021

The three cars collided in Greenstead Road, Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Three men were arrested in connection with drug offences following a three-car collision in Colchester.

A white Ford Fiesta and a black Vauxhall Astra came to a stop in Othello Close at around 8.30pm on January 22, Essex Police said.

The occupants then pulled out two passengers of a silver Volkswagen Golf before assaulting them in what officers believe was a targeted attack.

The victims, two men aged 25 and 24, did not sustain serious injuries.

All parties got back into their vehicles and drove off before a collision between all three cars happened in Greenstead Road.

Two men, aged 23 and 24, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

All three have been released on bail until April 14.

Essex Police has urged any witnesses to the altercation to come forward, quoting crime reference number 42/20778/21.