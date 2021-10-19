Three arrested on A14 after five large bags of No 7 make up, Aptamil and Nicorette
Published: 6:56 PM October 19, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Three people have been arrested after officers stopped a car on the A14 they believed was involved in several high value shop thefts.
Police stopped the vehicle on the A14 at Risby last night (October 18) and searched the three people inside.
Officers found five large bags of stolen property inside the vehicle including make up, electric toothbrushes, Nicorette, hand creams and infant formula.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said in a tweet: "The three occupants were searched and arrested and have been charged and remanded after finding five large bags of stolen property."