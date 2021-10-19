News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three arrested on A14 after five large bags of No 7 make up, Aptamil and Nicorette

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:56 PM October 19, 2021   
Officers found five large bags of stolen items in a car they stopped on the A14

Three people have been arrested after officers stopped a car on the A14 they believed was involved in several high value shop thefts.  

Police stopped the vehicle on the A14 at Risby last night (October 18) and searched the three people inside. 

Officers found five large bags of stolen property inside the vehicle including make up, electric toothbrushes, Nicorette, hand creams and infant formula. 

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said in a tweet: "The three occupants were searched and arrested and have been charged and remanded after finding five large bags of stolen property."

A14
A14 Suffolk News
Bury St Edmunds News

