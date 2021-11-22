Three arrested after town centre attack released on bail

The incident happened in New Cut in Newmarket on Saturday evening (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Three people who were arrested in connection with an attack in Newmarket town centre at the weekend have been released on bail.

Police were called at 11.30pm on Saturday by the ambulance service to New Cut in the town following reports two men in their 20s had been assaulted.

A police cordon was put in place following the incident.

The two men's injuries are not believed to be serious.

An 18-year-old man, a 62-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

They were taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for question but have now been released on bail, Suffolk police confirmed.

A police spokesman she he wanted to reassure the public that it was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the community.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds police station, quoting crime reference number 65786/21.

