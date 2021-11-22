News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police investigate three cat shootings in Eye

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:41 PM November 22, 2021
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Police are investigating the shooting of three cats in the Elizabeth Way area of Eye - Credit: Archant

Three cats have been shot with a suspected air weapon in Eye. 

On November 3, a cat was shot in the face, narrowly missing its eye, in the Elizabeth Way and Oak Crescent area of the town.

The owner was aware of two other incidents of cats being shot in the local area.

Suffolk police are looking for information and ask anyone with information to contact them quoting crime reference number 37/65864/21.

Eye News

