Police investigate three cat shootings in Eye

Suffolk Police are investigating the shooting of three cats in the Elizabeth Way area of Eye - Credit: Archant

Three cats have been shot with a suspected air weapon in Eye.

On November 3, a cat was shot in the face, narrowly missing its eye, in the Elizabeth Way and Oak Crescent area of the town.

The owner was aware of two other incidents of cats being shot in the local area.

Suffolk police are looking for information and ask anyone with information to contact them quoting crime reference number 37/65864/21.

