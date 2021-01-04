News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Police probe after three deer shot and killed

Holly Hume

Published: 8:59 AM January 4, 2021   
A deer captured on camera Picture: LILLY VIOLET ADAMS

Three deer have been shot and killed in a north Essex village. Stock image - Credit: Lilly Violet Adams

Police are investigating an incident where three deer have been shot and killed in a village close to the Suffolk border.

The Essex Police Rural Engagement Team were called to the scene in Great Yeldham on Sunday, January 3.

Officers have since appealed for witnesses who might have seen something, or any vehicles in the area of Little Yeldham Road in Great Yeldham between 2pm and 4pm that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police.

