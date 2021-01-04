Published: 8:59 AM January 4, 2021

Three deer have been shot and killed in a north Essex village. Stock image - Credit: Lilly Violet Adams

Police are investigating an incident where three deer have been shot and killed in a village close to the Suffolk border.

The Essex Police Rural Engagement Team were called to the scene in Great Yeldham on Sunday, January 3.

Officers have since appealed for witnesses who might have seen something, or any vehicles in the area of Little Yeldham Road in Great Yeldham between 2pm and 4pm that day.

The team have attended an incident in which 3 deer have been shot & killed. We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anyone or vehicles in the area of Little Yeldham Rd in Great Yeldham on 03/01/21 btwn 14:00-16:00. If you have info contact 78027@essex.police.uk pic.twitter.com/QBc9PaKQ1l — Essex Police Rural Engagement Team (@EP_RURAL) January 3, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police.