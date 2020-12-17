Dogs stolen in Suffolk kennels burglary found in Kent

Published: 6:59 AM December 17, 2020

Three dogs were stolen from a kennels in Breckenham, Suffolk, on Monday. Two were later found in Kent but one remains missing. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two dogs stolen from a kennels in Breckenham have been found in Kent and returned to their owner – but one is still missing.

Around 5.10pm on Monday December 14 three unknown suspects broke into a kennels in Elms Road in the west Suffolk village.

The three suspects, who are described as wearing rain jackets or hoodies, entered the kennels by climbing over a low fence.

They let out several dogs out from kennels and left taking three with them – a female tri-coloured Jack Russell, a white and tan male Jack Russell and a male Cairn Terrier.

The male Jack Russell and the Cairn Terrier were later found by a member of the public in Kent. They have now been returned to the owner.

The female Jack Russell is still missing.

Officers are exploring whether this incident is linked to other dog theft incidents in the county.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have witnessed anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/72376/20.



