'Mindless vandalism' - anger as memorial benches thrown into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:16 PM May 10, 2022
Three memorial benches were thrown into a ditch in Southwold

Three memorial benches were thrown into a ditch in Southwold - Credit: Glen Brown

A trio of memorial benches in Southwold have been recovered after being thrown into a ditch by vandals earlier this week. 

The benches were photographed in the ditch, which is located to the south of the town, at about 5pm on Sunday, May 7.

Residents recovered them from the ditch a few days later, with one person posting on Facebook that he "managed to recover the last one" with the aid of a grappling iron borrowed from a local fish shop. 

Local residents rescued the benches from the ditch with a grappling hook

Local residents rescued the benches from the ditch with a grappling hook - Credit: John Michael Huggins

Southwold town councillor David Beavan said that throwing the benches into the ditch was a "completely ridiculous idea", and "mindless vandalism", adding that "luckily they are enough good people to put it back to normal".

He added: "People put it in place as a memorial. If anyone sees anyone up to something like this if it is safe they should call them out.

"The community will pass their judgement."

