Three men arrested after 'shocking attack' leaves victims in hospital

Three men have been arrested after an assault in Sir Isaac's Walk - Credit: Google Maps

Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged assault that left two people injured.

The incident happened in Sir Isaac's Walk in Colchester at about 6.50pm on Saturday, October 22.

According to Essex Police, the two victims were driving down the road when they heard their car being hit.

They got out to question three men nearby.

The victims, two men in their 20's, were then assaulted, with one suffering a black eye and the other a dislocated arm.

Police are continuing to question two men, aged 56 and 29, who were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) and actual bodily harm (ABH).

The 29-year-old man has since been further arrested on suspicion of public order and criminal damage to a vehicle.

A third man, aged 43, has been released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of GBH and ABH.

Detective sergeant Richard Vince, of Clacton CID, said: “It was a busy time and there would have been lots of people around the general area and who may have witnessed the assault.

"We’d like them to come forward and speak to us.

“It was a shocking attack and the victims were both taken to hospital.

“Our enquiries will continue, but if you have any information in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”

Anyone who has any information regarding the assault should contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference 42/262892/22.