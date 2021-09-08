Three in court after police seize £100,000 of cocaine

Published: 5:30 AM September 8, 2021

The three men will return to Ipswich Crown Court later in September - Credit: Archant

A plea hearing for three men who were charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs following a police raid at a property during which £100,000 of cocaine was seized has been adjourned until later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on September 7 were Daryl Husbands, 32, of St Barnabas Close, Thetford, Charlie Blackwell, 31, of Chase Court, Thetford, and Darren Bogacki, 34, of The Street, Hepworth, near Diss.

The men are each charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

They were due to have entered pleas to the charges on Tuesday but the case was adjourned to September 29 following an application by barristers in the case.

At an earlier hearing it was alleged the trio conspired to supply cocaine from the Liverpool area to Thetford.

Police raided an address in Chase Court on Sunday, August 8 and seized an estimated £100,000 of cocaine, 25 large bottles of nitrous oxide and a quantity of cannabis in small zip-lock bags.