Two men and one woman spiked in town centre

Essex Police are investigating three incidents of spiking in Colchester

A further three spiking offences have been reported over the weekend in Colchester.

Essex Police confirmed it was looking into spiking incidents of two men and a woman on Sunday, October 31, all of which are reported to have taken place in Walkabout.

The Head Street bar was contacted for comment.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating after receiving three reports of drinks potentially being spiked in a bar in Head Street, Colchester.

"Two reports relate to men aged in their late teens and one relates to a woman aged in her 20s.

You may also want to watch:

"Although our investigations are in the early stages, there does not appear to be any evidence to suggest any of the victims were injected with anything.

"Our officers in Colchester have a strong relationship with our key partner agencies in the night-time economy.

"As a part of that ongoing work, we are also working closely with licensed premises through the town’s Pub Watch forum, with many working to put additional measures in place to keep their customers safe.

"The top priority of everyone involved is the safety of the people using pubs and clubs in the town."

Colchester MP Will Quince said: "It is totally unacceptable who anyone could consider doing such a thing.

"We want everyone to feel safe when they are enjoying our night time economy and this type of activity is disgusting.

"Police take these issues very seriously and I will be following it up with them."

Paul Dundas, head of the conservative group in Colchester said: "It's primarily a police matter but it's something the council is very aware of.

"As a council this is something we are working with our partners to deal with."

Last week a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with seven alleged drink spiking offences in Colchester.

The man, from Croydon, was arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to stupefy or overpower to allow sexual activity.

He is currently on bail until December 29.

Anyone with information on these incidents or who believe they have experienced drinking spiking should contact us on 101 and ask to speak to Colchester CID.