Several homes burgled in three-day crime spree

Published: 1:44 PM February 2, 2021

Police are not linking the three burglaries at this time - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating three burglaries which happened at the weekend and start of this week in Barham, Polstead Heath and Westerfield.

The first took place between 2pm and 6pm on Saturday, January 30, at a home in Tuddenham Lane, Westerfield.

The back door was forced open and the offender(s) rifled through the bedrooms upstairs, as well as the garage.

It is believed items were stolen from the property but at this stage it is not known what they were.

The second incident happened between 10.30am and 7.30pm on Monday, February 1, at a property in Norwich Road, Barham.

A back door was again forced open and the offender(s) searched upstairs drawers — stolen were a handbag containing the victim's passport, driving license, £30 in cash and a bag containing 31 coins.

The third incident happened between 8am and 4.30pm on Monday at an address in Straight Road, Polstead Heath.

This time a rear window was broken and the offender(s) searched the rear living room and bedrooms where a number of jewellery items were taken.

Detectives are not linking the three burglaries at this stage.

Anyone with any information about the break-ins or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police CID South, quoting the relevant crime reference numbers either 37/5221/21 (Westerfield), or 37/5308/21(Barham) 37/5316/21 (Polstead Heath).