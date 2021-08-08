Three teenage girls arrested after man suffers head and facial injuries
- Credit: Archant
A trio of teenage girls - aged 16, 17, and 18 - have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after a serious assault in Essex which left a man in hospital.
Essex Police were called to Old Road, near to Underwoods Vauxhall, Clacton, just after 1.50am today.
Officers tended to the victim, a man in his 50s, who was unconscious with head and facial injuries.
Three teenage girls were arrested near the town centre a short time later, police said.
The victim remains in hospital for treatment.
Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage in area between the garage and the town centre, is asked to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/161599/21.
People can also submit a report online here or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
