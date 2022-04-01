West Suffolk teenager arrested at Just Stop Oil protest

Just Stop Oil has been protesting at fuel depots across the UK. Pictured, protest at ESSO in Birmingham - Credit: PA

A protestor from west Suffolk has been arrested at a Just Stop Oil demonstration in south Essex.

Essex Police confirmed an 18-year-old woman from Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, was among 13 people who have been detained on suspicion of obstruction of the highway in several locations in Thurrock.

A 22-year-old man from Norwich and a 19-year-old man from Cambridge have also been arrested.

Oil terminals across the country have suspended operations after access roads were blocked by environmental protesters Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion on Friday morning.

The organisations said they had blocked “10 critical oil terminals” across the UK.

Activists are sitting on roads – preventing tankers from leaving the sites.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: "We are working to minimise the disruption at Navigator Fuel Distribution Centre, Askew Farm Lane, and at a depot in London Road, Purfleet.

"I am pleased to say that we’ve worked quickly to arrest 13 people so far for the disruption this morning and that officers were quick to respond to any reports of further incidents across Thurrock.

"Road disruption is currently minimal and I’d like to thank local drivers, workers and businesses for their patience whilst we continue to engage with those at the three sites.

"I want to be clear: policing is not anti-protest, but we must intervene where there is a risk to life or where laws are being broken.

"This is an extremely dangerous situation for the protesters to be in. We are being clear on the risks and are continuing to engage with them to try and bring this to a conclusion.

"My hope is that this will be resolved safely and swiftly, so that our officers can get back to protecting and serving the people of Essex."