Half-million handout to help victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse

Published: 5:30 AM June 2, 2021

Support services for victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse have received more than half-a-million pounds in grant funding.

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore, announced grants of more than £555,000 to be shared among 12 organisations for this financial year.

Grants for domestic abuse services amounting to £325,467 have been allocated to eight organisations, while £230,000 will be shared between four organisations to support sexual violence services.

Mr Passmore said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to support these organisations in their valuable work with victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

"We rely very heavily on the support of third-sector and voluntary organisations in our work and we are indebted to them for their commitment and enthusiasm."

Funding includes £33,367 to Anglia Care Trust for its money advice service, £72,500 for outreach work at Bury St Edmunds Women’s Aid Centre, £12,100 for Compassion towards a domestic abuse service and programmes facilitator, and £10,000 to Home-Start Mid and West Suffolk to support families suffering domestic abuse.

Meanwhile, Leeway Domestic Violence and Abuse Service’s Project Safety Net receives £51,000 to help victims without access to benefits and whose first language is not English, Lighthouse Women’s Aid Women’s Centre receives £72,500 to fund key staff and contribute to premises and overheads, and One Voice 4 Travellers, which supports people in the gypsy, Romany and traveller community experiencing domestic abuse, receives £3,900.

Elsewhere, Phoebe, which provides domestic violence support for BAME and migrant women with no access to benefits, receives £40,000, and the Waveney Domestic Violence and Abuse Forum receives £30,100.

A further £60,000 will go to Fresh Start new beginnings to provide therapeutic treatment for child victims of sexual abuse, while Restitute receives £20,000 towards work with people living with the trauma of abuse survived by a family member.

Suffolk Rape Crisis will put £75,000 towards Outreach@SRC, covering one-to-one practical and emotional support, online courses and groups.

Finally, Survivors in Transition has been allocated £60,000 for specialist trauma support for adult survivors of childhood abuse and male victims of sexual assault.

The funding will support 50 individuals to receive 15 therapy sessions, and six group programmes, while £15,000 will be used for support sessions for 10 young people.