Man accused of gun offences to stand trial

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM September 21, 2022
The trial of a 32-year-old Suffolk man accused of rape will take place in 2023.

Timothy Richardson's trial will take place early next year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a Suffolk man accused of possessing a firearm with intent to cause police officers to fear that violence would be used against them is expected to take place in January.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 20) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via prison video link was 39-year-old Timothy Richardson of Heath Road, Sutton Heath.

He pleaded not guilty to two offences of assault causing actual harm and one offence of assault by beating.

He also denied possessing an air rifle with intent to cause police officers to fear violence would be used against them.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between August 14 to August 19.

Richardson’s trial is expected to take place during a two-week warned list commencing January 3.

Richardson was remanded in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
