Hollesley Bay absconder arrested after almost 9 months

Published: 1:33 PM May 4, 2021

Timothy Stone-Parker was found missing after almost nine months on the run - Credit: Archant

A prisoner who absconded from Hollesley Bay prison has been found after almost nine months on the run.

Timothy Stone-Parker was reported missing from the prison at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

He was arrested in Cambridgeshire on Wednesday, April 28 and, following his appearance in court on April 29, he was remanded to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, May 27.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Police would like to thank the media and the public for their help with this matter."