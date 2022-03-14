Mentally-ill man stabbed cousins and another man to death in 'frenzied' attack

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. - Credit: ESSEX POLICE

A mentally-ill Colchester man brutally killed three men, including two of his cousins, in a “frenzied” attack with a knife he had bought for the purpose, a court has heard.

Brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson and their friend Richard Booth died in October 2019 after 35-year-old Tom Saunders stabbed and slashed them more than 60 times, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The bodies of Danny Gibson, 34 and Jason Gibson, 32 were found dead inside their flat in Wellesley Road, Colchester, while Mr Booth, 35, was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car, which was parked in the communal car park situated behind their flat.

A police cordon in Wellesley Road after the brutal attack - Credit: Archant

Mr Booth’s car was fitted with a dashcam which was recording during the killing.

The footage wasn’t played in open court because of its extremely distressing nature, said Karia Khalil QC, prosecuting.

In the footage, Mr Booth and Saunders could be heard greeting each other followed by a thud and the sound of Mr Booth groaning.

This was followed by more thudding sounds and Saunders could be heard swearing and saying: “How does that feel?”

Following the killings, Saunders told a relative: “Don’t worry I made sure I finished them off: so they are definitely dead.”

Saunders, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, has admitted the manslaughter of the three men by reason of diminished responsibility.

He also admitted having an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in a public place.

He denied murdering the men and these pleas were accepted by the prosecution.

Mr Khalil QC said that prior to the killings Saunders’ mental health had deteriorated and he had become paranoid that people were “out to get him” or wanted to kill him.

His mother described him as not eating or sleeping for the preceding 3 days and constantly playing the radio and listening to news items relating to Boris Johnson, Brexit and events relating to the Extinction Rebellion protests.

He’d also claimed that everyone was going to be killed by people wearing masks.

A month before the killing he’d attended a medical appointment but had refused to be referred to a psychiatrist and refused to be admitted to hospital.

He also refused to consider the possibility of appropriate medication but had chosen to smoke cannabis instead.

The court heard that during a post-mortem examination, Mr Booth was found to have 21 stab wounds and cuts to the neck, chest, abdomen, arm and hand.

Danny Gibson suffered 30 stab wounds and cuts to the neck, chest and back and Jason Gibson had 15 stab wounds and cuts, some of which appeared to have been caused by a chopping motion, said Mr Khalil.

Jason Gibson’s fatal wound was inflicted to the left side of the neck and cut the spinal cord causing almost immediate paralysis.

The court heard that on October 5 Essex Police received a call from Saunders’ mother who said her son hadn’t been making any sense and had returned home covered in blood.

He told her he had been in a fight with Danny and Jason. He had cut his wrists and told her that the blood on him was not all his.

Saunders’ sentencing hearing, which is expected to last three days, continues on Tuesday with evidence from psychiatrists.