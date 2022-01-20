News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Killer of three men set to be sentenced in March

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 11:57 AM January 20, 2022
From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE - Credit: ESSEX POLICE

A 34-year-old man who has admitted killing three men in Colchester will be sentenced in March.

Tom Saunders, of Bounstead Road, Colchester, was due to stand trial next month for three offences of murder following the deaths of brothers Danny Gibson, 35, and 31-year-old Jason Gibson, both from Colchester, and 35-year-old Richard Booth in October 2019.

However, earlier this month Saunders denied murdering the three men but admitted their manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility and these pleas were accepted by the prosecution.

He also admitted having an offensive weapon, namely a knife, in a public place.

On Thursday (January 20) Judge Martyn Levett agreed with barristers in the case that Saunders would be sentenced during a hearing starting on either March 7 or March 14.

During the hearing, which is expected to last about four days, psychiatrists will give evidence about Saunders’ mental state.

Essex Police were called to an address in Wellesley Road, Colchester, at 10.15pm Saturday, October 5, 2019, over concerns for the welfare of two men following reports of an altercation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash
  2. 2 Colchester sack Mullins as ex-Town defender takes interim charge of U's
  3. 3 Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline
  1. 4 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash
  2. 5 'We thought he could be someone special' - Comolli on McKenna's start in coaching
  3. 6 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business
  4. 7 Walton completes permanent move to Ipswich Town
  5. 8 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
  6. 9 Nine Ipswich players who could follow Nsiala out the door this month
  7. 10 'Incredible' Downes tipped 'to play at the very top'

Officers found the bodies of brothers Danny and Jason Gibson inside the property, while Mr Booth's body was found in a car in Hospital Road.

Post mortem examinations established that the three men died from multiple stab wounds.

Saunders first appeared at court on October 8, 2019, before magistrates in Colchester and since then he has been seen by a number of psychiatrists while being held at Rampton Secure Hospital.

During a previous hearing at the end of October this year, Saunders was deemed fit to stand trial following psychiatric tests. 

His barrister Tracy Ayling QC told the court that her client’s diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia had never been disputed and he was "still very unwell".
 

Ipswich Crown Court
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covehithe beach is one of the county's best hidden coastal gems

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving three lorries near Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The new Tim Hortons is opening in Ipswich later this week 

Suffolk Live News

First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City's Aden Flint attempts an overhead shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at

Opinion

Eight centre-backs Ipswich Town could turn to this month

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon