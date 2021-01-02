News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Convicted robber missing from Hollesley Bay jail

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 2:24 PM January 2, 2021   
Hollesley Bay prisoner Tom Scott

Tom Scott is serving a prison sentence for robbery, burglary and vehicle theft - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police are hunting a convicted robber who was discovered missing from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge, this morning.

Tom Scott was reported absent from an 8.30am roll call on Saturday.

The 23-year-old is serving an eight year and one month sentence for robbery, burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is described as white, 5ft 9 in, slim, with brown hair, and has links to Essex.

Anyone who believes they have seen Scott, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting incident reference number 48 of Saturday, January 2.

