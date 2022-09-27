News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man faces trial over child indecent images allegations

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:18 PM September 27, 2022
Isaac Tanna, of no fixed address, will go on trial at Ipswich Crown Court next year.

A 27-year-old Colchester man faces a trial after he pleaded not guilty to downloading indecent images of children.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (September 27) was Tommy Simpson, of Hooper Avenue, Colchester.

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children between July 2018 and July 2020.

The charges relate to one indecent image of a child in the most serious level A category, four indecent images in category B and 13 in the lowest level C category.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until December 13 for a further case management hearing and allowed Simpson’s bail to continue.

Simpson chose not to be legally represented at the hearing.

