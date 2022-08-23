Mum-of-three sentenced after £9,000 benefit overpayment

A Colchester mother-of-three who received a £9,000 benefit overpayment while she was being paid as a director of her partner’s company has been given a community order.

Toni Hardman, who has a disabled 12-year-old son, had been paid carer’s allowance since 2012 on the basis that she had no other means of supporting herself, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In 2014 she became a director of her partner’s company and in 2017 and 2018 her gross pay was £200 a month.

However in 2019 her gross pay increased to £1,000 which would have resulted in her receiving no carer’s allowance, said Richard Kelly, prosecuting.

Hardman, 38, of Benham Close, Goldhanger, admitted failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in her circumstances between May 2019 and February 2021.

She was given a 12-month community order and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The court heard that Hardman had notified HMRC about the change in her role but hadn’t appreciated she needed to tell the Department of Work and Pensions as well.