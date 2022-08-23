News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Mum-of-three sentenced after £9,000 benefit overpayment

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 9:00 PM August 23, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Archant library.

Toni Hardman received a community order at Ipswich Crown Court

A Colchester mother-of-three who received a £9,000 benefit overpayment while she was being paid as a director of her partner’s company has been given a community order.

Toni Hardman, who has a disabled 12-year-old son, had been paid carer’s allowance since 2012 on the basis that she had no other means of supporting herself, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In 2014 she became a director of her partner’s company and in 2017 and 2018 her gross pay was £200 a month.

However in 2019 her gross pay increased to £1,000 which would have resulted in her receiving no carer’s allowance, said Richard Kelly, prosecuting.

Hardman, 38, of Benham Close, Goldhanger, admitted failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in her circumstances between May 2019 and February 2021.

She was given a 12-month community order and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The court heard that Hardman had notified HMRC about the change in her role but hadn’t appreciated she needed to tell the Department of Work and Pensions as well.

Ipswich Crown Court
Essex News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a three-acre field fire near Glemsford, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Here are 11 celebrities you might see around Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

11 celebrities you might spot in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A closing date for The Great House in Lavenham has been announced

Suffolk Live News

Historic Suffolk hotel and restaurant set for closure

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough United have made contact with Ipswich Town about wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich agree £500k fee with Huddersfield for Simpson sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon