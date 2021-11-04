Year's wait for dangerous driving at caravan park trial
Published: 7:00 PM November 4, 2021
- Credit: ARCHANT
The trial of a 34-year-old Colchester woman accused of dangerous driving at an Essex caravan park will take place next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (November 4) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Toni West, of Onslow Crescent, Colchester.
She pleaded not guilty to driving a Citroen Scenic dangerously at a holiday park in West Mersea on June 10 this year.
She admitted damaging a motor home on the same date.
West’s trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing October 3 next year.
You may also want to watch:
A further case management hearing will take place on May 6 next year.
West is on unconditional bail.
Most Read
- 1 Slowest A road in Suffolk revealed
- 2 East Suffolk village pub creates community cafe and shop hub
- 3 'He transformed our lives' - Superheroes assemble in send off to Alexander
- 4 Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland
- 5 Ainsworth: 'We were well and truly beaten... Ipswich will be up there'
- 6 Police called to Bury St Edmunds town centre over safety concerns
- 7 Mark Heath: Why Cook must stick with his winning Town team in the FA Cup
- 8 Four Suffolk MPs defy government over controversial standards reform
- 9 Bonne selected by Zimbabwe - but likely to stay with Town
- 10 'We are different on the outside and inside': New coffee shop unveiled