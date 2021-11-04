Year's wait for dangerous driving at caravan park trial

The trial of a 34-year-old Colchester woman accused of dangerous driving at an Essex caravan park will take place next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (November 4) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Toni West, of Onslow Crescent, Colchester.

She pleaded not guilty to driving a Citroen Scenic dangerously at a holiday park in West Mersea on June 10 this year.

She admitted damaging a motor home on the same date.

West’s trial, which is expected to last two days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing October 3 next year.

A further case management hearing will take place on May 6 next year.

West is on unconditional bail.