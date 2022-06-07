Man accused of causing GBH to van driver during lay-by argument

The case will return to Ipswich Crown Court on June 27 - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A hearing for a 37-year-old man accused of causing grievous bodily harm to a van driver in a lay-by in Long Melford during an argument has been adjourned until later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (June7) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Tony Constantine, of Cordell Place, Long Melford.

He pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on September 17, 2021.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the case until June 27 to allow the prosecution more time to consider the case and allowed Constantine’s bail to continue.

Mitchell Cohen, prosecuting, said the van driver suffered injuries to his face and head in the alleged incident.

Steven Dyble, for Constantine, said his client had no previous convictions.