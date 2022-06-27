Long Melford man denies causing grievous bodily harm to van driver
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
The trial of a 37-year-old man accused of causing grievous bodily harm to a van driver in a lay-by in Long Melford during an argument will take place in November.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (June 27) for a case management hearing was Tony Constantine, of Cordell Place, Long Melford.
He has pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on September 17, 2021.
Constantine’s trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing November 7.
A further case management hearing will take place on October 31.
At an earlier hearing Mitchell Cohen, prosecuting, said the van driver suffered injuries to his face and head in the alleged incident.
The court heard that Constantine has no previous convictions.
Judge Martyn Levett allowed Constantine’s conditional bail to continue.