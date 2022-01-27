Police hunting man wanted in connection with burglary in north Essex

Police are looking to speak to a man wanted in connection with burglary and theft offences in north Essex.

Tony Coppin is known to frequent Colchester, Jaywick and the Martello beach holiday park.

The 28-year-old, from Colchester, is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build.

He has short, brown, receding hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.

