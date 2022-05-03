Tools and fishing equipment stolen from garage in west Suffolk town

The incident happened on Millfields way, in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves have stolen a number of items, including tools, bikes and fishing equipment, from a locked garage in Haverhill.

The incident happened in Millfields Way between 6pm on Sunday and 7am the following day, Suffolk police.

An unknown number of thieves forced entry into the garage by cutting the lock.

They took a disc cutter, a ladder, a quantity of cement, two pedal cycles and some fishing equipment.

In addition, on the same night, an attempt was made to gain entry to a garage on Abingdon Place, also in Haverhill.

No entry was gained but the lock was damaged.

Suffolk police would like anyone with information about the first incident to contact them quoting crime reference number 37/26226/22.

Anyone with information about the second incident should also contact Suffolk police, quoting reference 37/26215/22.

