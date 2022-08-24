Thieves steal valuable tools from west Suffolk home during break-in

A home was targeted by a thief in Great Thurlow near Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves have stolen a range of valuable tools in a burglary at a home in west Suffolk.

The incident happened sometime between 5pm on Friday and 2pm on Saturday in Withersfield Road in Great Thurlow, near Haverhill.

According to Suffolk police, an unknown person forced the wooden doors of a cart lodge at the property and broke a lock to gain entry to the outbuilding.

Tools including a petrol mixer, wacker plate, generator and chop saw were stolen.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/53981/22.