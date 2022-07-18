Man threatened to bite police officer after arrest outside Stowmarket pub

Torron Lamb was jailed for 43 weeks at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A 30-year-old man who was arrested outside a Stowmarket pub threatened to bite off a policeman's finger and nose, a court has heard.

Police were called to the Willow Tree pub in Stowmarket on April 16 this year because of Torron Lamb’s anti-social behaviour, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Lamb was arrested and threatened to bite off the police officer’s finger and nose as he was being taken to a police car.

He had also shouted abuse at customers outside the pub and had told the police officer he would have to “watch out” in the future.

Lamb, of no fixed address, admitted assault on a police officer, using threatening words and behaviour, sending threatening messages and breach of a suspended prison order.

He was jailed for 43 weeks.

In a victim impact statement the police officer described Lamb as “one of the most unpleasant people he’d ever had to deal with”.

The court heard Lamb had also sent threatening messages to a former girlfriend.

Juliet Donovan for Lamb, who is in custody and didn’t want to be present at the sentencing hearing, said he had a terrible criminal record and a history of mental health issues.