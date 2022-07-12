Tougher controls to limit gun licences for those deemed medically unfit

A new system of digital markers will be applied to patient records in England - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The "devil is in the detail" of strengthened controls for licensed firearm owners in England, according to a Suffolk gun club secretary.

The stricter controls will aim to prevent anyone deemed medically unfit from owning a gun in England - with a new system of digital markers applied to patient records, flagging if they have a firearms licence.

The government says that the digital marker will "streamline" the way GPs keep track of patients who have applied for, or been granted, a firearms' certificate.

The new system will see doctors automatically alerted if a relevant change in their medical situation is recorded - this could include a change in their mental health, a diagnosis of a neurological condition or evidence or drug or alcohol abuse.

The change will mean GPs can alert the police, who can then ensure that licensed gun holders who may no longer be fit to own a firearm are identified, their licence reviewed and potentially their firearm seized.

Rob Eldrett, secretary of the Alde Black Powder Club in Great Glemham, welcomed the move but raised questions over how the controls would be used.

He said: "Initially the proposals seem a good idea, nobody wants to have an unfit person allowed to own a firearm.

"However it depends on how it would be applied. We all have periods in our lives where we are low, the loss of a loved one for example. If such a person goes to his GP for help would they automatically seize his firearms?

"If a person has long-term depression I doubt they would be given a license in the first place, so in an instance where a person became seriously depressed it would seem sensible to review their suitability to keep their licence.

"Like many of these things the devil is in the detail and only time will tell."

Suffolk police revealed the force would be reviewing more than 20,000 firearm licences last year after five people were shot dead in Keyham, Plymouth, on August 12, 2021.

The attacker, a 22-year-old man who killed himself after the incident, had previously had his shotgun licence revoked by police before it was returned.

Simon Bolton, NHS Digital chief executive, said: "The addition of this marker to GP records is a prime example of how a digitally enabled healthcare service benefits patients and the public.

"This new system will also reduce the administrative burden for GPs, giving them more time to deliver care."