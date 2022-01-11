News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Vet treatment for toy cockapoo injured by dog in Bury St Edmunds

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:24 PM January 11, 2022
The incident happened outside St James Park in Bury St Edmunds

The incident happened outside St James Park in Bury St Edmunds

A toy cockapoo was left needing veterinary care after being attacked by a German Shepherd outside a park in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened outside St James Park, in Tassel Road, on the Moreton Hall estate, at about 6.55am on Monday, Suffolk police said.

The German Shepherd was off its lead when it attacked the toy cockapoo.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/2003/22.

