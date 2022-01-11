Vet treatment for toy cockapoo injured by dog in Bury St Edmunds
Published: 5:24 PM January 11, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A toy cockapoo was left needing veterinary care after being attacked by a German Shepherd outside a park in Bury St Edmunds.
The incident happened outside St James Park, in Tassel Road, on the Moreton Hall estate, at about 6.55am on Monday, Suffolk police said.
The German Shepherd was off its lead when it attacked the toy cockapoo.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/2003/22.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.