Vet treatment for toy cockapoo injured by dog in Bury St Edmunds

The incident happened outside St James Park in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A toy cockapoo was left needing veterinary care after being attacked by a German Shepherd outside a park in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened outside St James Park, in Tassel Road, on the Moreton Hall estate, at about 6.55am on Monday, Suffolk police said.

Appeal for witnesses after toy cockapoo attacked by German Shepherd dog off the lead near entrance of St James Park, Tassel Road #Bury St Edmunds. Incident happened at 6.55am on Monday 10 January. Cockapoo needed vet care. Contact Police, crime ref 37/2003/22 — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) January 11, 2022

The German Shepherd was off its lead when it attacked the toy cockapoo.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/2003/22.

