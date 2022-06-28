Woman who stole £24k from school and football club to face sentence

A sentencing hearing for a Suffolk woman who stole nearly £25,000 from an amateur football club and a school while working in positions of trust has been adjourned to allow her to be legally represented.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (June 27) was Tracey Sheppard, 48, of Mendlesham Green, Stowmarket who committed the fraud offences while working as a treasurer for Stowupland Falcons FC and bursar and office manager at Wetheringsett Primary School.

She has admitted two offences of fraud although she disputes the exact amounts taken.

An earlier hearing was told that the amount stolen from the community football club, which runs youth and adult teams, was in the region of £20,000, while the sum stolen from the primary school fraud was £4,610.

The £20,000 was transferred into her account by means of cheques paid from the club’s account during a period from January 1, 2018, to January 31, 2020.

The school’s cash moved into her account during a shorter period from May to October 2019 while she was in paid employment.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned the sentence until the week commencing July 25 to allow Shepard to be legally represented.