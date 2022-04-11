BMW driver fined £100 near Bury St Edmunds
A BMW driver who drove their vehicle after it suffered damage during a track day has been fined.
The incident happened on April 10, on the A1101 near Hengrave, just outside of Bury St Edmunds.
This had occurred during a track drift event.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Armed and Roads Policing Team tweeted that they stopped a BMW on the A1101 near Hengrave due to crash damage to the nearside quarter.
They added that the driver "had been to a track drift event and crashed but decided to drive it home in a dangerous condition likely to cause injury."
The driver received three points on their license and a £100 fine.
