News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

BMW driver fined £100 near Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:21 AM April 11, 2022
The vehicle was stopped on the A1101 near Hengrave

The vehicle was stopped on the A1101 near Hengrave - Credit: Google Maps

A BMW driver who drove their vehicle after it suffered damage during a track day has been fined. 

The incident happened on April 10, on the A1101 near Hengrave, just outside of Bury St Edmunds. 

This had occurred during a track drift event.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Armed and Roads Policing Team tweeted that they stopped a BMW on the A1101 near Hengrave due to crash damage to the nearside quarter.

They added that the driver "had been to a track drift event and crashed but decided to drive it home in a dangerous condition likely to cause injury."

The driver received three points on their license and a £100 fine.  

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The Thoroughfare in Woodbridge

Two Suffolk settlements named among the best places to live in the East

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Matt Penney on the ball at Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town held at Shrewsbury

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The team at The Carpenters Arms Great Wilbraham

Food and Drink

Chestnut opens new pub with 'wow factor' glass dining room

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant

Essex Live News

Stansted Airport has joint-worst drop-off fees in the UK

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon