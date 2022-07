This tractor has been stolen from Bedingfield near Eye - Credit: Suffolk police

A tractor, part of a trailer and a mower attachment have been stolen in a north Suffolk village.

The tractor's engine - Credit: Suffolk police

The items were last seen on Tuesday, June 28 in Bedingfield, near Eye.

The mower attachment for the tractor was also stolen - Credit: Suffolk police

This trailer has been stolen - Credit: Suffolk police

Anyone who witnessed the theft is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/43429/22.