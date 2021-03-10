News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Tractor driver fined for roundabout crash

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM March 10, 2021   
Jay Barter was sentenced for drink and drug driving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Douglas Pope was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich - Credit: ARCHANT

A tractor driver who crashed into a car in Bury St Edmunds has been fined and given penalty points on his licence. 

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Douglas Pope, 64, was behind the wheel of a Volvo heavy tractor on the A134 roundabout in Bedingfield Way, Bury St Edmunds, on May 24, 2019. 

Pope's tractor swerved from the right-hand lane into the left lane and made contact with a Volkswagen Polo, which was being driven by an elderly woman. 

The woman's wing mirror flew off, and Pope was at fault for the crash, the court heard. 

The elderly woman was left badly shaken by the incident, magistrates heard. 

You may also want to watch:

Pope, of Quaker Lane, Beyton, near Bury St Edmunds, previously pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. 

He was due to stand trial for two further charges on Tuesday, but prosecutors offered no evidence for failing to stop after an accident and failure to report an accident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse found abandoned in field so over-bred rescuers thought she was a cow
  2. 2 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
  3. 3 Matchday Live: Town level as Wilson heads home for Cook's men
  1. 4 Bin man suffers life-changing injuries in bin lorry crash in Kesgrave
  2. 5 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
  3. 6 Dog dies from poisoning after getting 'treats' from elderly man
  4. 7 Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours
  5. 8 Cook's magic recipe, star gazing and keeping up a record - Town boss prepares for Portman Road bow
  6. 9 Residents demand answers as new footbridge closed with no explanation
  7. 10 Memories of darts matches and marathons around Suffolk

The two charges were therefore dismissed by the court. 

Magistrates heard that Pope had no previous convictions or licence endorsements. 

Helena Spector, mitigating, said Pope had been employed as a driver of heavy goods vehicles since 1977 and this was his first accident. 

Miss Spector said Pope had received no penalty points on his licence for the past 30 years. 

She said Pope was "extremely remorseful" for what happened on that day. 

Magistrates awarded Pope seven penalty points on his licence and fined him £369. 

He must also pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £36. 






Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Green Cavendish

Man killed in car fire named as former police chief

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
House building. Construction on a Hopkins Homes site. Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

East Suffolk Council

Plans lodged for 17 new homes in Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Jack Whomes has been freed from prison after serving 23 years for the Essex Boys murders

'Essex Boys' killer released from prison to live in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Alan Judge pictured against Doncaster Rovers.

'A lad who wasn't in the 18 will be involved' - Cook to make changes for...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon