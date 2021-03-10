Tractor driver fined for roundabout crash

Published: 5:30 AM March 10, 2021

Douglas Pope was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich - Credit: ARCHANT

A tractor driver who crashed into a car in Bury St Edmunds has been fined and given penalty points on his licence.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Douglas Pope, 64, was behind the wheel of a Volvo heavy tractor on the A134 roundabout in Bedingfield Way, Bury St Edmunds, on May 24, 2019.

Pope's tractor swerved from the right-hand lane into the left lane and made contact with a Volkswagen Polo, which was being driven by an elderly woman.

The woman's wing mirror flew off, and Pope was at fault for the crash, the court heard.

The elderly woman was left badly shaken by the incident, magistrates heard.

You may also want to watch:

Pope, of Quaker Lane, Beyton, near Bury St Edmunds, previously pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

He was due to stand trial for two further charges on Tuesday, but prosecutors offered no evidence for failing to stop after an accident and failure to report an accident.

The two charges were therefore dismissed by the court.

Magistrates heard that Pope had no previous convictions or licence endorsements.

Helena Spector, mitigating, said Pope had been employed as a driver of heavy goods vehicles since 1977 and this was his first accident.

Miss Spector said Pope had received no penalty points on his licence for the past 30 years.

She said Pope was "extremely remorseful" for what happened on that day.

Magistrates awarded Pope seven penalty points on his licence and fined him £369.

He must also pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £36.



















